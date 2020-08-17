Former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith is scheduled to make his first court appearance later this week, according to a court order issued Monday.

Mr. Clinesmith, who is expected to plead guilty for falsifying documents so the FBI could monitor a former Trump campaign adviser, will appear Wednesday before U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg in Washington, D.C.

The appearance will occur either over the telephone or through video conferencing because of the federal court’s COVID-19 social distance requirements.

Mr. Clinesmith will enter a plea at the hearing.

U.S. Attorney John Durham, who is investigating the origins of the Russia probe, charged Mr. Clinesmith with falsifying an email used to obtain a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant against Carter Page.

