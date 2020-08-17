MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man who was arrested in Massachusetts in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old has been brought back to the state, authorities said Monday.

Jaden Connor was shot July 14 outside the Manchester home of 21-year-old Isaiah Rivera-Perez, police said. Rivera-Perez was arrested last week in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, where he was staying with a relative, police said. He waived extradition and was brought back to New Hampshire.

Isaiah Rivera-Perez will remain in custody on the charge of second-degree murder in Connor’s death. His arraignment on that charge is scheduled for Aug. 20.

It wasn’t immediately known if Rivera-Perez had a lawyer.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.