ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - Authorities have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a man at an Atlantic City hotel last week.

Keshawn Faulkner, 22, of Atlantic City, faces charges of felony murder, robbery and a weapons offense in the death of Wayne Brown, 25, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. Brown was found shot to death late Wednesday morning in a room at the Madison Hotel.

Further details on the shooting have not been disclosed. No other injuries were reported, and a motive remains under investigation.

Faulkner was arrested Sunday and remained jailed Monday. it wasn’t known when he would make his initial court appearance or if he has retained an attorney.

