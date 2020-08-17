The St. Louis couple who brandished guns to protect their home from rioters will reportedly participate in next week’s Republican National Convention and support President Trump.

Patricia and Mark McCloskey, whose home defense went viral and drew threats of prosecution from the city’s Democratic chief prosecutor, will make an appearance during the virtual weeklong event, party officials told the Washington Post.

There were no further details on when and how the couple would appear.

The McCloskeys became social-media celebrities when they greeted Black Lives Matter protesters who had broken into their private community with a semi-automatic weapon and pistol. The demonstrators, some of whom were reportedly armed themselves, had threatened the couple and their dog. Clips and photos went viral.

Their guns were seized as evidence, further rallying gun-rights and conservative groups to their cause, and Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner charged them with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.

The state’s governor and attorney general have both declared the case absurd and said it must be dropped, noting that Missouri law lets people fend off home invasions with deadly force.

