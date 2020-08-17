Former first lady Michelle Obama, in the keynote address at the Democratic National Convention, said that President Trump has shown that he is the “wrong president for our country.”

“He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly over his head,” Ms. Obama said. “He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is.”

Ms. Obama’s address closed out the opening day of the Democratic National Convention, which because of fears over the coronavirus is a virtual event.

Ms. Obama is one of the most popular political figures in the Democratic ranks and is considered one of Mr. Biden’s top surrogates.

Her husband former President Barack Obama is set to address the convention later this week.

In her taped address, Mrs. Obama said that the Obama-Biden administration handed Mr. Trump an economy that was on strong footing and a revamped health care system that extended coverage to millions of Americans.

“Four years later, the state of this nation is very different,” she said. “More than 150,000 people have died and our economy is in shambles because of a virus that this president downplayed for too long.”

