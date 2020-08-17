Former First Lady Michelle Obama will use her keynote address at the Democratic National Convention to praise Joseph R. Biden as a battle-tested leader who has the skills needed to strengthen the nation and who is “guided by faith.”

Mrs. Obama is set to headline the opening night of the virtual Democratic National Convention, where Mr. Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris are scheduled to officially accept the party’s nomination on Thursday.

“I know Joe, he is a profoundly decent man guided by faith,” Mrs. Obama said in a clip of her taped remarks. “He was a terrific vice president. He knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic, and lead our country — and he listens.”

Mr. Biden was the first and only Catholic vice president of the United States and, if elected, would be the second Catholic president.

“He will tell the truth and trust science and will make smart plans and manage a good team, and he will govern as someone who has lived a life that the rest of us can recognize,” Mrs. Obama says in her remarks.

Mrs. Obama is held in high regard by Democrats and is expected to serve as one of Mr. Biden’s most powerful surrogates over the homestretch of the campaign.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.