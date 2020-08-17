Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Monday lambasted President Trump for the “photo op” near historic St. John’s Church on June 1 after law enforcement had cleared the area of protesters.

“While we were peacefully protesting, Donald Trump was plotting,” Ms. Bowser said on the opening night of the virtual Democratic National Convention. “He stood in front of one of our most treasured houses of worship and held a Bible for a photo op. He sent troops in camouflage into our streets. He sent tear gas into the air and federal helicopters, too. I knew if he did this to D.C., he would do it to your city or your town.”

Ms. Bowser delivered the remarks overlooking the renamed “Black Lives Matter Plaza” in Washington, D.C.

Federal authorities have disputed that they used tear gas to disperse the crowd, though they have acknowledged using pepper balls, which can produce a similar effect.

The crowd near the White House had gathered to protest after the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, a Black man, while in Minneapolis police custody.

After the crowd was dispersed, Mr. Trump walked over near the recently vandalized St. John’s Church and held up a Bible.

Part of Mr. Trump’s walk was included in an earlier montage video with Bruce Springsteen’s “The Rising” playing in the background.

Floyd’s death ended up sparking racial justice protests across the country, some of which have escalated into violent rioting and looting.

Ms. Bowser’s remarks preceded comments from members of Floyd’s family and a moment of silence for Floyd.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.