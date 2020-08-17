A scaled-down version of the Rim of the Pacific naval exercises is scheduled to kick off in Hawaii on Monday with a virtual announcement on Facebook by the commander of the Navy’s 3rd Fleet.

The biennial naval maneuvers are scheduled Aug. 17-31 in the area around Pearl Harbor. Hosted by the U.S. Pacific Fleet, RIMPAC 2020 will be led by Vice Adm. Scott Conn.

The primary purpose of RIMPAC is to give several nations the opportunity to maneuver together. In past years, the exercises have included amphibious assaults and small unit operations on land as well. Concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in this year’s operations being solely sea-based, officials said.

The crews from about 20 foreign ships participating in RIMPAC 2020 won’t be allowed to disembark in Hawaii following the maneuvers, as had been common in the past, officials said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.