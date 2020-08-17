The Covington Catholic high school student painted as a racist by several liberal news outlets will make his national political debut next week.

Nick Sandmann will speak at the Republican National Convention (RNC), Trump campaign officials told The Washington Times on Monday evening.

Breitbart News first reported Mr. Sandmann’s planned appearance.

Those RNC and Trump officials told Breitbart that Mr. Sandmann, widely reviled by anti-racism activists, will speak as an example of how “cancel culture” can damage ordinary people.

Mr. Sandmann was portrayed in reports, based on incomplete videos and still photographs, as a MAGA-hat-wearing racist bullying an American Indian activist. But when fuller video of the incident at the Lincoln Memorial emerged, Mr. Sandmann and his classmates were clearly being baited by Nathan Phillips and by an unrelated Black-racist group.

His family sued numerous publications over the coverage of him and already has won settlements from the Washington Post and CNN.

• Seth McLaughlin contributed to this report.

