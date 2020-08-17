MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A teenager in Alabama has been charged in the shooting death of a man nearly seven months ago.

Montgomery police announced the arrest of Bakari Taylor, 19, in a statement Sunday. He is charged with capital murder in the death of Roosevelt Rankins, who was found with a fatal gunshot wound in a crashed vehicle in January.

Rankins, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The police investigation indicated the shooting happened a few blocks from where Rankins was found, and that he had fled the scene before crashing the car.

Taylor was taken into custody on Friday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

It was not immediately clear if Taylor had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

