OLD TOWN, Maine (AP) - Police are charging a man who waded into the Penobscot River in Maine earlier this month to evade arrest with domestic assault.

The Penobscot River runs through Old Town, Maine and it is where Tyron Fox, 27, fled on Aug. 4 to avoid being caught by police, the Bangor Daily News reported.

Fox faces three charges, including domestic assault. He has been released on bail and a hearing is scheduled for Aug. 20, the newspaper reported.

Police say they first responded to an early morning call on Aug. 3 that Fox was threatening to harm himself and had assaulted another person at an apartment complex. They then tracked him to the river, where he swam downstream, eventually stopping on a large cement block in a section where rapids and rocks made reaching him difficult.

Helicopters and boats responded to the river and police eventually reached Fox by boat, WABI-TV reported. Officers from the Old Town Police Department told the TV station that Fox may have been experiencing a mental health crisis.

