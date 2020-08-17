CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Police in southeastern Missouri are investigating the weekend shooting death of a man in a home in Caruthersville.

Caruthersville police were called to a home Sunday morning and found the body of Larry McIntyre Jr. on the living room floor of the home, television station KFVS reported. Investigators said McIntyre had been shot and possibly beaten.

Police have said they’re searching for a suspect, but did not release the name of the suspect. No other details about the shooting have been released.

