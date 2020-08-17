PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A man was shot and killed in Providence over the weekend, police say.

The 21-year-old victim was shot by someone in a passing car as he sat in another vehicle at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The victim has not been publicly identified.

No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation.

