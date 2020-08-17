Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has agreed to testify before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Aug. 24 about the “sweeping operational and organizational changes he has been making to the Postal Service,” Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney said Monday.

“The American people want their mail, medicines and mail-in ballots delivered in a timely way, and they certainly do not want drastic changes and delays in the midst of a global [coronavirus] pandemic just months before the election,” Ms. Maloney, New York Democrat, said.

On Friday, Ms. Maloney wrote with other Democratic lawmakers to request that Mr. DeJoy provide documents and information related to the postal service’s function by the end of this week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi then said Sunday that the House should come back this week to push for legislation to halt potential policy changes in the postal service.

President Trump, meanwhile, has disputed claims that he has done anything to impede the postal service. When asked on Monday whether he asked Mr. DeJoy to slow down the postal service, the president told reporters that he “asked everybody to speed up the mail, not slow down the mail.”

