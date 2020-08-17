Registered sex offenders nationwide must now report plans to travel overseas under new regulations announced Monday by the Justice Department.

The requirement was adopted to help the global authorities’ crackdown on sex trafficking and sex tourism.

It was adopted as part of the Justice Department’s clarification of rules governing sex offender registration.

The Sex Offender Registration Notification Act (SONA), a 2006 law, requires sex offenders to register in the states in which they live, work or attend school.

The Justice Department also clarified that sex offenders must also provide authorities with their Social Security number, birth date, professional licenses and information about travel, including vehicles and license plates.

“The proposed regulations will further Congress’s and the Department’s shared goal of ensuring that convicted sex offenders are accounted for under the law,” Assistant Attorney General for Legal Policy Beth A. Williams said in a statement.

“These regulations will enhance the enforcement of registration and notification across the country and ensure that information about sex offenders in the community is available to law enforcement and the public,” she said.

In passing SONA, Congress left it up to the attorney general to decide how the law would be applied to registered sex offenders convicted before 2006.

The Supreme Court in 2019 upheld the attorney general’s authority to decide SONA’s requirements, including adding people convicted before 2006, adding more than 500,000 people to the registry.

