A special prosecutor’s investigation into the Jussie Smollett case released Monday found no criminal wrongdoing by Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, but did discover “substantial abuses of discretion,” including evidence of ethics violations.

Cook County special prosecutor Dan K. Webb released a summary of his findings after a one-year probe into Ms. Foxx’s decision to drop all charges against Mr. Smollett related to his alleged January 2019 staging of a hate crime in Chicago.

“As a result of this investigation, the OSP [Office of Special Prosecutor] has concluded that it did not develop evidence that would support any criminal charges against State’s Attorney Foxx or any individual working at the CCSAO,” said the report. “However, as a result of this investigation, the OSP did develop evidence that establishes substantial abuses of discretion and operational failures by the CCSAO in prosecuting and resolving the Initial Smollett Case.”

The report found Ms. Foxx and/or Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Magats, who took over the case after she recused herself, made at least six false statements to the public about the case, her recusal and her contact with Mr. Smollett’s sister Jurnee Smollett.

For example, Ms. Foxx said she ceased all contact with Ms. Smollett after learning her brother was a suspect, but the report found that she made at least three phone calls and sent five texts over the next five days.

At the same time, the report found no evidence to support the filing of criminal charges.

“Based on the voluminous documentary evidence gathered and witness interviews conducted, the OSP did not develop evidence that would support any criminal charges based on bribery, failure to report a bribe, official misconduct, obstruction of justice, perjury, or any other criminal statute,” said the OSP.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office released a statement afterward denying the findings of abuse of prosecutorial discretion and false statements.

“The CCSAO categorically rejects the OSP’s characterizations of its exercises of prosecutorial discretion and private or public statements as ‘abuses of discretion’ or false statements to the public,” said the office’s statement. “While the release does not say so, any implication that statements made by the CCSAO were deliberately inaccurate is untrue.”

Ms. Foxx’s office emphasized that the report “puts to rest any implications of outside influence or criminal activity on the part of the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office (CCSAO) and the Chicago Police Department (CPD).”

“As the report unequivocally confirms, State’s Attorney Foxx was not involved in the decision-making process regarding the Jussie Smollett case at any point and there was no outside influence on that process,” said the CCSAO statement.

Former Cook County Judge Pat O’Brien, who is seeking to unseat Ms. Foxx in the November election, called on her to resign from office.

“This report makes it crystal clear that Kim Foxx engaged in a substantial abuse of discretion by making false statements to the public about this case, breaching the State’s Attorney’s ethical obligations of honesty and transparency,” Mr. O’Brien said in a statement on ABC7. “In light of this report and so many other ethical lapses, Kim Foxx should resign from office.”

In February, six months after the special prosecutor’s investigation began, Mr. Smollett was indicted on six counts related to making four false police reports, which he has challenged.

Mr. Smollett, who is Black and openly gay, told police he was attacked by White men who beat him and put a noose around his neck in a racist and homophobic attack.

Chicago police later said that he staged the assault because he wanted a higher salary for his role as a co-star on the Fox series “Empire” and that he hired two brothers to assist him. He has pleaded not guilty.

