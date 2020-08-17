NEW ORLEANS — Schools scrambling to open across the Southeast have been plagued with delays and quarantines due to coronavirus outbreaks.

In the South, where the first day of school in most states arrives in August, hundreds of students and teachers in Georgia, Tennessee and Mississippi were thrust into quarantine within days of entering classrooms.

School officials are now grappling with whether to say open.

In Louisiana, the biggest public school systems have gone through a series of delays and remain closed.

It is the first taste of what promises to be a sour 2020-2021 school year. The virus forced an early end to the previous academic year when an abrupt swath of closings impacted roughly 62 million students, parents and teachers in K-12 systems.

Pediatricians urged schools to open wherever possible. In a conference call with Rhode Island educators last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said schools should operate outdoors if necessary.

In a handful of cases, schools closed down almost as soon as they reopened. Alabama’s Elkmont High School closed Monday after four positive tests prompted quarantine orders for 40 people at the school.

That’s a comparatively small number. Several systems have stayed open while coping with many more positive tests for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Cherokee County in Georgia, where schools opened their doors on Aug. 3, was forced to close two high schools and quarantine more than 1,100 students and nearly 40 staffers.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves delayed school openings in the state in early August. As the classrooms opened recently, he insisted widespread closures will not happen even if the virus spikes.

“Here’s the bottom line: We have to balance the very real risk of the virus and the lifelong damage of school closures, and to do that we have to safely provide education for the greatest possible number of children,” said Mr. Reeves, a Republican. “This is the beginning of that effort, not the end.”

Across the South, parents usually get a notice from school administrators when a student or staffer tests positive. Those who test positive are then instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days.

In New Orleans and the surrounding areas, public schools that would have welcomed students more than a week ago remain closed, with starting dates now pushed back past Labor Day.

As in many other areas, school officials are grappling in some cases with teachers unions that oppose reopening.

Jefferson Parish, Louisiana’s biggest public school system with more than 50,000 students and 80 campuses, was supposed to open on Aug. 3. That date has been pushed back twice. It is now slated for Aug. 26th.

“If a student or employee tests positive for COVID-19, they should stay home and notify their school or immediate supervisor,” said Jefferson Parish schools spokeswoman Vicki Bristol.

Teachers remain skeptical of all these steps, however.

“It kind of doesn’t matter what date you reopen if the numbers of coronavirus cases are as high as they have been,” said Jeff Barrois, a special education teacher in Kenner and a member of the Louisiana Educators United, the teachers’ union in Jefferson Parish.

Georgia and Louisiana each endured a late summer COVID-19 surge. The numbers have begun to decline noticeably.

The virus has been blamed for at least 531 deaths in Jefferson Parish, the second most behind New Orleans in the Pelican State’s figures, and more than the 474 coronavirus deaths experienced thus far in Fulton County, Georgia’s most populous.

Teachers have held rallies and meetings have become unruly as school officials looked for a path forward for reopening.

Mr. Barrois noted the absurdity of trying to teach classes in which some students are present, masked, while others may be “learning remotely,” and said there are privacy issues that would forbid teachers from broadcasting images of students.

What’s more, the geometry is working against schools.

Louisiana is currently in Phase II of its reopening, a more stringent level Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards imposed when coronavirus cases began spiking again in July. The social distancing requirements of Phase II limit public gatherings to 25 people, but a classroom with 24 students and one teacher would need 1,044 square feet — much larger than virtually all public school classrooms — to meet social distancing rules, Mr. Barrois said.

The campuses of those schools that have reopened are closed to outsiders.

Ms. Bristol said parents will not be permitted to walk their children into class on their first day of school.

