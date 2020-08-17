President Trump said Monday he approved a disaster declaration for Iowa after the Midwest state was devastated by a derecho storm that killed three people and destroyed millions of acres of crops.

He also hinted he might stop in the state to survey the damage during his one-day swing through Minnesota and Wisconsin — part of his counter-programming to the Democratic National Convention.

“I want to see the people. I love the people of Iowa. They’ve been very loyal,” Mr. Trump said as he left the White House.

The derecho roared through Iowa on Aug. 10 with 100 mph winds, damaging thousands of homes and knocking over grain elevators and other farm facilities.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds sought $4 billion in federal help as part of the declaration request.

Some Democrats late Sunday pressed Mr. Trump to move faster, since the disaster occurred some time ago.

“While Trump plays golf, tens of thousands of Iowans don’t have electricity or running water in the middle of a pandemic,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Democrat, tweeted. “This storm hit almost a week ago. Do your job and declare a federal disaster, President Trump.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.