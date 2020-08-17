President Trump said Monday he did not ask Postmaster General Louis Dejoy, a major donor, to slow down the mail and that he wants the United States Postal Service to both run faster and make more money.

Mr. Trump said he “asked everybody to speed up the mail, not slow down the mail.”

“We want to make sure that the post office runs properly, and it hasn’t run properly for many years,” Mr. Trump said as he departed the White House.

He reiterated his belief the post office loses money on Amazon packages and should raise its prices.

His critics say it makes little sense to revamp the post office amid a pandemic. Seniors and others rely on the mail for their prescriptions, and some voters will want to cast mail-in ballots instead of going to polling sites they feel are unsafe.

Democrats have called for urgent hearings and possible votes on measures to reverse what they believe is intentional sabotage of the Postal Service ahead of the election, as many states move to let their people vote by mail instead of in-person. There have been widespread reports of slowdowns and facilities losing mail-sorting machines.

The president reiterated his belief that absentee ballots are fine but a “universal” system of mail-in ballots is vulnerable to fraud.

“I want to make sure the election is not stolen,” he said.

