PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - Two teens have been arrested in a stabbing in Pierre.

Dispatchers got a call shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday from a male victim who said he had been stabbed at a residence, according to police.

He identified the perpetrator as an 18-year-old Pierre woman. The victim says he was also chased by the woman’s 18-year-old boyfriend, who was armed with a knife.

Authorities tracked down the couple and arrested them on possible charges of aggravated assault and underage drinking. The male teen could also face a drug paraphernalia possession charge.

KCCR reports both were taken to the Hughes County Jail. The victim was treated for his injuries at Avera St. Mary’s hospital.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.