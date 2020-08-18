MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A teenager has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old girl in an Alabama park, according to authorities.

The 17-year-old suspect was charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of Ceyeria Lee on Monday afternoon, Montgomery police said.

Officers were called to the Montgomery park at around 4 p.m., where they found Lee suffering from a gunshot wound that was described as life-threatening, news outlets quoted police Capt. Saba Coleman as saying.

Lee was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead, according to Coleman. She was the fourth person to be shot at the park in two days, The Montgomery Advertiser reported.

Authorities have not commented on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The teenage suspect was being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility late Monday, Coleman said. It was not immediately whether the 17-year-old was formally charged as an adult.

