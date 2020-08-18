Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, on Tuesday hailed a “historic grassroots movement” for economic, racial and social justice as she seconded the nomination for Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont to be the Democratic presidential nominee.

In a videotaped segment at the Democratic National Convention, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez hailed “a mass people’s movement working to establish 21st century social, economic and human rights including guaranteed health care, higher education, living wages and labor rights for all people in the United States.”

She said the movement is “striving to recognize and repair the wounds of racial injustice, colonization, misogyny and homophobia and to propose and build reimagined systems of immigration and foreign policy that turn away from the violence and xenophobia of our past.”

She did not mention Joseph R. Biden, who Democrats are nominating to take on President Trump.

Some liberal activists had questioned why Ms. Ocasio-Cortez had been given less speaking time compared to other speakers at the virtual Democratic National Convention.

A coalition of 225 delegates had petitioned to make Ms. Ocasio-Cortez the keynote speaker or at least get as much speaking time as former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican who was featured on Monday night.

Mr. Sanders himself spoke on Monday evening, saying it was vital for his followers to get behind Joseph R. Biden to help defeat President Trump.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.