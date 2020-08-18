Former President Bill Clinton on Tuesday cast the race for the White House as a choice between a tweeter-in-chief who refuses to take responsibility in President Trump or a “get the job done guy” in Joseph R. Biden.

Speaking in a taped address to the Democratic National Convention, Mr. Clinton said the presidential election is the “most important job interview” in the world, and said the coronavirus has exposed Mr. Trump’s shortcomings.

“In this job interview, the difference is stark. You know what Donald Trump will do with four more years: blame, bully and belittle, and you know what Joe Biden will: do, ‘Build, Back, Better,” Mr. Clinton said, referencing the Democrat’s policy agenda.

“If you want a president who defines the job as spending hours a day watching TV and zapping people on social media he is your man,” Mr. Clinton said of Mr. Trump. “Denying, distracting, and demeaning works great if you are trying to entertain and inflame, but in a real crisis it collapses like a house of cards.”

Mr. Clinton said Mr. Biden is a “down to Earth get the job done guy” and a “man with a mission to take responsibility, not shift the blame.”

He touted the chief role that Mr. Biden played in 2009 to pass the Recovery Act in response to the economic recession, saying it helped fuel strong job growth under President Obama.

“Now Joe is committed to building American back again,” he said, citing his “detailed” plans to invest in small business, green energy and roads and bridges, and fighting for minority communities, and those who have been left behind.

“Joe won’t just put a signature on a check and try to fool you into thinking it came from him,” Mr. Clinton said, taking a shot at the stimulus checks issued by The White House. “He will work to make sure your paycheck reflects your contribution to and your stake in a growing economy.”

