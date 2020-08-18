Rhode Island Democrats didn’t miss the chance to plug their favorite seafood appetizer during the virtual roll call vote at the Democratic national convention, promoting the “Calamari Comeback!” alongside, well, a giant plate of calamari.

The virtual nature of the convention provided for a unique roll call in which speakers from each state and territory announced their votes in the presidential race via an online stream, using the opportunity to draw attention to a variety of heavy issues and subjects, including racial violence, the importance of black women in the Democratic Party and the need to protecting Native American lands.

Rep. Joseph McNamara of Rhode Island, though, was intent on pushing one of the state’s favorite foods.

“Rhode Island, the Ocean State, where our restaurant and fishing industry have been decimated by this pandemic are lucky to have a Gov. Gina Raimondo who lets our fisherman sell their catches directly to the public and our state appetizer calamari is available in all 50 states,” he said, standing next to a man in a chefs outfit with a massive plate of calamari.

“The calamari comeback state of Rhode Island casts 1 vote for Bernie Sanders and 34 votes for the next president Joe Biden!” he said.

