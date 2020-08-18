At the Democratic National Convention, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer on Tuesday promised to accomplish a long list of Democratic priorities with Joseph R. Biden in the White House, from fighting systemic racism to ending coronavirus and putting broadband in every American home.

Mr. Schumer, speaking in a video from his hometown New York City with the Statue of Liberty in the background, stressed that a President Biden would need a Democratic majority in the Senate to deliver “bold and dramatic change to our country.”

“Today Donald Trump has divided our country, diminished our greatness and demeaned everything that this statue represents and even hid in a bunker as Americans were tear-gassed and beaten,” said Mr. Schumer.

With Mr. Biden in the White House and a Democratic-run Senate, Mr. Schumer promised:

• Affordable healthcare for all

• An end to “vicious” inequality of income and wealth.

• Stong decisive action to fight climate change and “save the planet.”

• Protect voting rights

• Fight systemic racism in the criminal justice system and the economy.

• Restore a Supreme Court that “looks out for people, not corporations.”

• Rebuild infrastructure and provide broadband Internet service to “every home from the inner city to rural America.”

• Save the U.S. Postal Service.

• Defeat COVID-19 “once and for all.”

• Reform the immigration system so that “immigrants yearning to be free will at last become American citizens.”

Mr. Schumer said the unity of Senate Democratic, from the most conservative members to the most far-left members, would make it possible to realize the mostly liberal wish list he presented.

“Together we can reignite the hope once felt by millions of men and women, huddled masses on creaking ships who glimpsed this mighty woman with her torch knowing they could build a better life here in America,” said Mr. Schumer. “And out of this long national nightmare, America will finally awaken to a brighter future and a new day.”

