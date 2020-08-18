Former Secretary of State Colin Powell is set to be featured in a video touting Joseph R. Biden on the second night of the modified Democratic National Convention.

“Our country needs a commander-in-chief who takes care of our troops in the same way he would his own family,” Mr. Powell said. “For Joe Biden, that doesn’t need teaching - it comes from the experience he shares with millions of military families, sending his beloved son off to war and praying to God he would come home safe.”

Mr. Powell had said in June he will vote for Mr. Biden, prompting President Trump to call him a “real stiff.”

Mr. Powell, who was secretary of state in the George W. Bush administration and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the George H.W. Bush administration, had endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016 and former President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.

Cindy McCain, the wife of the late Sen. John McCain of Arizona, is also set to be part of a video on Tuesday highlighting the unique friendship between her husband and Mr. Biden.

Democrats have been touting GOP voices who are supporting Mr. Biden on the first two nights of the convention.

On Monday, the convention featured testimonials from former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, former Hewlett-Packard executive Meg Whitman and former Rep. Susan Molinari of New York.

