COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - More than 150 students at Colorado College were quarantined after a student tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend, officials said.

Positive cases were also reported at the Air Force Academy. The two colleges near Colorado Springs have recently reopened in-person classes for fall instruction.

Students at Colorado College were tested as they arrived to campus on Friday. A student living in Loomis Hall received positive test results on Saturday.

The student did not follow the school’s social distancing protocols between when he was tested and received his results, Colorado College spokeswoman Leslie Weddell said.

Several people in the hall were exposed to the student, The Gazette reported. As a result, 155 people will be quarantined for 14 days to prevent further spread of the virus on campus.

Students will only be permitted to leave their rooms to use the restroom. Any movement in or out of the dorm will be prohibited.

The Air Force Academy had a number of cadets test positive for the coronavirus as well, but officials said they were not able to provide details, citing Department of Defense guidance.

“Currently positive COVID-19 cases remain considerably less than 1% of our Air Force Academy Cadets and Preparatory School Cadet Candidates,” Lt. Col. Mike Andrews said in an email to the Gazette.

Nearly 750 students are tested per week, Andrews said.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some - especially older adults and people with existing health problems - it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

