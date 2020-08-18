Republican former U.S. Rep. Cynthia Lummis will be on the ballot for a contested U.S. Senate seat in Wyoming in November.

Lummis seeks to replace Republican Sen. Mike Enzi, who is retiring after four terms.

Lummis beat nine less-known opponents to win Wyoming’s GOP primary. They included Converse County Commissioner Robert Short, of Douglas, and Sheridan businessman and retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bryan Miller.

Lummis in November will face the winner of a Democratic primary featuring three active candidates. They include University of Wyoming ecology professor and climate activist Merav Ben-David, 61, of Laramie; social justice and environmental activist Yana Ludwig, 49, of Laramie; and climate-change think tank vice president Nathan Wendt, 39, of Jackson.

Lummis is a 65-year-old former Cheyenne Frontier Days Miss Frontier who has been active in Wyoming politics for over 40 years.

She served two terms as state treasurer and four as Wyoming’s lone congresswoman. Lummis also served in the Wyoming Legislature in the 1980s and 1990s.

