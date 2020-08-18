President Trump said Tuesday he will sign a full and complete pardon for Susan B. Anthony, who was guilty of voting illegally in 1872 as she fought for the right for women to vote.

The president made the comment as he signed a proclamation honoring the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which made it illegal for the federal and state governments to deny a citizen the right to vote on the basis of sex.

The first lady and conservative female advocates surrounded the president as he honored Anthony, who spent roughly 50 years fighting for women’s suffrage. She was also pro-life.

The president noted Aug. 18, 2020, is 100 years since the 19th Amendment was ratified, saying women have come so far with more than 11 million females owning businesses in the U.S.

“Women dominate the United States. I think we can say that very strongly,” Mr. Trump said.

Women’s unemployment before the COVID-19 pandemic was also at its lowest level in 65 years, Mr. Trump touted.

“We are coming back very strongly. We are going to see those numbers again very soon,” the president said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.