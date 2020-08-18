HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A jury has convicted an expelled Marshall University student of sexual assault charges involving a female student.

Joseph Chase Hardin, 23, was found guilty Monday on two counts of second-degree sexual assault. The charges carry a maximum sentence of up to 25 years in prison.

Jurors also found Hardin not guilty of two counts of sexual assault involving a second female student, news outlets reported.

A Cabell County circuit judge revoked Hardin’s bond after the verdict was read.

Assistant Prosecutor Sharon Frazier said both women were first-year students at Marshall.

Hardin previously was convicted of a misdemeanor battery charge after a former Marshall student said he raped her in a dorm room in 2016. Last year he was sentenced to a year in jail for violating probation in that case.

The university expelled Hardin in June 2019 after it learned of the latest allegations.

