ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Firefighters battled a large fire at a recycling facility in St. Paul Tuesday.

Thick black smoke billowed from the blaze at Metro Metals Recycling. Firefighters were called to the scrap metal facility about 11:30 a.m. No injuries were reported, fire officials said.

Crews are trying to keep the fire in a large debris pile from reaching any structures, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

A recycling fire at a metal recycling facility in Becker earlier this year burned for days.

According to officials, the blaze last February at Northern Metal Recycling may have been accidentally sparked by a discarded battery.

Workers told investigators that while batteries are supposed to be removed from vehicles before they’re received at the scrap yard, some occasionally slip through.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.