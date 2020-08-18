LeCLAIRE, Iowa (AP) - Authorities in eastern Iowa are seeking information on a boat crash in the Mississippi River near LeClaire that killed an Illinois woman.

The collision of a large black center-console boat and a blue and white 19-foot ski boat on the river happened Sunday evening, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. The crash killed Dr. Anita Pinc, 52, of Moline, Illinois, an obstetrician and gynecologist with The Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists in Davenport, according to a statement from the clinic.

A 61-year-old man in the same boat with Pinc also suffered critical injuries in the crash, investigators said. A woman in the other boat suffered minor injuries.

Pinc delivered more than 2,000 babies during her 19-year practice in Davenport, according to the clinic’s website. She also served as medical director for the clinic’s sister company, Revive at The Group Medical Spa, and was a mother of four.

The state Natural Resources Department has asked that anyone who witnessed the crash or has information on it to contact the department.

