Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said that Israel would reject any U.S. sales of F-35 joint strike fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates in an effort to maintain Israeli security.

His comments come less than a week after Israel and the UAE struck a landmark deal to establish formal diplomatic ties and dramatically deepen mutual economic cooperation.

The surprise announcement opened the door to reshaping the power structure of the Middle East and further isolate America’s chief foe in the region, Iran.

Despite the historic agreement, Mr. Netanyahu said Tuesday that Israel “did not change its consistent positions against the sale to any country in the Middle East of weapons and defence technologies that could tip the (military) balance.”

Israel has long opposed any UAE acquisition of the advanced American fighter jets.

Following last week’s announcement — that marked the third Arab nation after Egypt and Jordan to have established active diplomatic ties with Jerusalem — U.S. officials hinted that the UAE may now be able to obtain American weapons that were previously barred.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.