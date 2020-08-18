John Anzalone, the chief pollster for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden, acknowledged on Tuesday that Mr. Biden is lagging a bit among Hispanic voters compared to previous Democratic Party nominees, but said Mr. Biden is building a “new coalition” of support from other groups.

Mr. Anzalone said every presidential candidate has a “unique coalition.”

Mr. Biden is “lagging a little bit with Latino voters, but it is 76 days out,” Mr. Anzalone said at a Politico event. “I think that what you’re going to see is a tremendous effort.”“I think we’re going to communicate and work that community as a persuadable universe — not just a GOTV and get-out-the-vote universe,” he said. “That’s how this campaign works.”

He said Mr. Biden is leading among independents, college-educated voters, suburbanites, and even seniors, who typically break for the GOP.

“You see an incredible strength with a new coalition of voters,” Mr. Anzalone said.

Mr. Biden had support from 57% of Hispanic voters compared to 31% for President Trump, according to an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released over the weekend.

Julián Castro, the only Hispanic candidate among the approximately two dozen major 2020 Democratic presidential primary contenders, warned the Biden campaign against getting complacent with Latino voters this year.

“I think that we could win the battle and lose the war,” Mr. Castro told “Axios on HBO” in a newly-released interview. “We could win in November, but you could see a potential slide of Latino support for Democrats.”

Hillary Clinton won 66% of the Hispanic vote in 2016 to Mr. Trump’s 28%, according to exit polling. In 2012, former President Barack Obama won an estimated 71% of the Hispanic vote to Mitt Romney’s 27%.

Mr. Anzalone also cited a Latino Decisions poll released on Monday that found Mr. Biden holding a 66% to 24% lead over Mr. Trump among Hispanic adults.

