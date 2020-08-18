LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers trolled President Trump on Tuesday evening by wearing red caps that parodied his famous “MAGA” brand.

The familiar red caps that say “Make America Great Again” had the last two words crossed out and replaced so the caps now say “Make America arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.”

Ms. Taylor died in a no-knock drug raid on her Louisville apartment and she has been a focus of Black Lives Matter and similar protests and “say her name” campaigns.

Mr. James and his teammates wore the caps as they got onto the team bus before the first game of their opening playoff series against the Portland TrailBlazers.

The gesture was made with the official support of the Lakers.

The team’s official Twitter account posted photos of 10 team members over several tweets wearing the caps and the comment “Justice for Breonna Taylor.”

