Republicans erupted Tuesday after Palestinian-American activist Linda Sarsour, who has been accused of anti-Semitism, spoke at a meeting of the Democratic National Convention.

Ms. Sarsour, a former co-leader of the Women’s March, participated in a virtual meeting of the DNC’s Muslim Delegates and Allies Assembly, saying that, “The Democratic Party is not perfect.”

“But it is absolutely our party in this moment,” she said in a video clip posted by the Republican National Committee.

Ms. Sarsour, who acted as a surrogate for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2020 campaign, has long been accused of anti-Semitism for her anti-Israel comments and support of Rasmea Odeh, a convicted Palestinian terrorist.

"Anti-Semite Linda Sarsour, who supports the Israel-hating BDS movement which boycotts Jewish-owned businesses, says the Democrat Party is 'absolutely our party,'" tweeted the Trump War Room. "Her extreme bigotry is welcomed by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris."

Anti-Semite Linda Sarsour, who supports the Israel-hating BDS movement which boycotts Jewish-owned businesses, says the Democrat Party “is absolutely our party.”



Her extreme bigotry is welcomed by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

So…last year @TheDemocrats cut ties with the @womensmarch over the antisemitism of @lsarsour because she was deemed toxic.



What changed in a year? Somehow Sarsour has become Kosher (or Halal) so she’s speaking at the #DemConvention



To them “Inclusion” means amplifying bigots pic.twitter.com/ERPIZmizv9 — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) August 18, 2020

Ms. Sarsour stepped down from the Women’s March board in July 2019, as did co-leaders Bob Bland and Tamika K. Mallory, following allegations of anti-Semitism, which she denied.

She spoke at the October 2015 Justice or Else rally organized by Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, described by the Anti-Defamation League as America’s leading anti-Semite,” although she later insisted that she had never met him.

Ms. Sarsour was also criticized for hugging Rasmea Odeh at a 2017 Jewish Voice for Peace event in Chicago, shortly before Odeh was deported for lying on her visa application about her conviction in the 1969 bombing that killed two Jewish men in Jerusalem.

Former New York state Sen. Dov Hikind blasted Democrats for inviting Ms. Sarsour to speak, tweeting that, "To them, 'Inclusion' means amplifying bigots."

