House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s decision to suspend recent policy changes at the Postal Service Tuesday with skepticism, saying it’s a “necessary but insufficient first step.”

“Postmaster General DeJoy’s announcement of what may be a temporary pause in operational changes delaying the mail is a necessary but insufficient first step in ending the president’s election sabotage campaign,” the California Democrat said. “This pause only halts a limited number of the postmaster’s changes, does not reverse damage already done, and alone is not enough to ensure voters will not be disenfranchised by the president this fall.”

Mrs. Pelosi said Democrats will push ahead with their vote Saturday that will revert any operation policies to what was in place in January and provide $25 billion in funding.

Mr. DeJoy vowed that there will be no changes to retail hours at post offices, processing equipment and collection boxes will remain in place, and will approve overtime for employees.

He also said that he is expanding a leadership task force focused on the election to partner with state and local governments.

The change in Mr. DeJoy’s approach comes as lawmakers on Capitol Hill are preparing to grill him over those new policies. He’s set to testify Friday in front of the Senate and then Tuesday in the House.

The new changes reportedly include cuts to overtime pay and changes to mail routes, which have led to widespread claims of delays.

