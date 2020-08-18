Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is set to testify before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee this Friday, Michigan Sen. Gary Peters said Tuesday.

Mr. Peters, the top-ranking Democrat on the Republican-controlled committee, said he plans on pressing the Trump-appointed postmaster on his recent directives to local post offices and the delay in mail deliveries.

“I called on Postmaster General DeJoy to testify before our Committee — and am pleased to have secured an oversight hearing with him on Friday. He must answer urgent questions about USPS postal delivery delays harming Michiganders & Americans,” he tweeted.

The Senate hearing this week will come just a few days before Mr. DeJoy is expected to testify at the House Oversight Committee hearing on his new coronavirus pandemic policies.

The new changes reportedly include cuts to overtime pay and changes to mail routes, which have led to widespread claims of delays.

