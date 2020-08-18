The Kansas City Star, Aug. 17

Karla, a single mother of three living in Kansas City, is behind on her rent. She owes close to another $2,000 in utility bills.

In May, she was laid off from her job at a nursing home after a COVID-19 outbreak swept through the facility. Red tape prevented her from receiving unemployment benefits for nearly two months. Bills stacked up, and Karla fell into a financial hole.

“I was already struggling before,” Karla, who did not want to use her last name to protect her children, told The Star Editorial Board. “Those eight weeks waiting on unemployment devastated me. I had no money.”

Suddenly, she was forced to choose among paying for food, rent or utilities.

Because of plumbing issues in the home she rents, water bills as high as $500 per month have become the norm for Karla. Fortunately, KC Water hasn’t cut off service since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.

But late last month, Evergy suspended her electricity service after she paid about half of a $900 bill. As of last week, Karla owed nearly $1,600 in back rent.

In Missouri, a crisis is coming. Moratoriums on disconnecting utility services have expired. Evictions are looming. And a federal supplement to unemployment benefits has disappeared.

Delinquent gas and electric bills are now coming due for thousands of Missourians who are in danger of having their utilities cut off unless the Public Service Commission acts on their behalf.

The Missouri Public Service Commission, which regulates investor-owned utility companies such as Evergy and gas company Spire Energy, has ordered those Missouri utilities to present plans for collecting on past due accounts without burdening low-income families.

The commission has worked with most public utility companies that voluntarily halted suspension of service, waived late fees and provided flexible payment plans at the onset of the pandemic.

But more must be done to ensure that no Missouri resident is without electricity, water or gas during the COVID-19 pandemic. Essential protections have been allowed to expire on an arbitrary timeline, even though coronavirus cases are still multiplying, and families are still struggling.

In mid-July, most public utility companies in Missouri resumed disconnections for non-payment. The bills are now due for at least 40,000 Evergy customers, and 12,000 Spire consumers are at risk of losing service.

That’s a concern for social service organizations such as the Mid-America Assistance Coalition in Kansas City, which anticipates a 40% to 50% increase in applications for the federal government’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

“Folks have not been paying their utility bills,” said John Rich, the coalition’s executive director. “Those bills are not going to be wiped out. Those debts have to be paid.”

Evergy wouldn’t disclose the number of accounts suspended since it resumed shutoffs in July. Representatives from Spire also declined to provide that information.

Details about disconnections and past due accounts are considered business-sensitive information and are not publicly available, said Gina Penzig, manager of external communications for Evergy.

Tens of thousands of customers were on payment plans as of this month, an indication of how many people are in dire need of financial assistance in August, which is often the hottest month of the year.

“We’re helping 40,000 customers this summer,” Penzig said.

Similarly, thousands of Spire customers have been placed on payment plans.

“As a company, we will remain focused on providing solutions to help customers maintain access to reliable, safe natural gas,” a spokesperson for Spire said.

Freezes on disconnections are still in place in California, Maryland, Michigan, Virginia, Alaska and Hawaii, among other states.

To keep its most vulnerable customers out of the dark and to keep gas and water flowing, the Public Service Commission should follow the recommendations of the Missouri Energy Efficiency for All Coalition.

The energy alliance’s suggestions include ordering utility companies in Missouri to extend the moratorium on disconnections and waive late fees until the end of the year, granting a 60-day grace period before disconnections can begin again and allocating funding to forgive outstanding debt caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coalition also recommended that Evergy, Spire and other utility companies take into consideration financial or medical hardships related to COVID-19.

The Missouri Public Service Commission must act to assist customers like Karla. The well-being of people across the state depends on it.

Emergency funds for income-eligible families struggling to pay rent or utility bills are available. Contact a local community service organization or visit the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program at www.acf.hhs.gov/ocs/programs/liheap for more information.

–-

The Jefferson City News-Tribune, Aug. 15

With COVID-19 worries overshadowing other issues as schools prepare to start, it would be easy to forget about immunizing our school children.

While there’s only been one virus on our collective conscience over the past half-year, there are plenty of other nasty viruses and bacteria that we can control with vaccines.

And what about the students who will be distance-learning, either due to decisions of their schools or their parents? Can their immunizations be skipped this year? In a word, no.

There has been confusion and misunderstandings about vaccines. But vaccines are an important part of individual health as well as our collective health. Vaccines prevent the spread of contagious, dangerous and deadly diseases. These include measles, polio, mumps, chicken pox, whooping cough, diphtheria and HPV.

Smallpox killed an estimated 400 million people worldwide during the 1900s. It was also the illness that led to the creation of the first vaccine, which has eradicated the disease.

Unfortunately, there has been much misunderstanding and misinformation about vaccines.

To set the record straight, vaccines to not cause the illness they were created to prevent. They do not create harmful toxins. They do not cause autism. And they do not overrun an infant’s immune system.

That said, there are people who should not receive vaccines, but you should consult and trust your children’s doctor on what vaccines they should receive.

The Cole County Health Department is there to help as well. They can help with your child’s immunization record to find out what immunizations are needed and they can provide routine immunizations during weekdays.

For more information, call the department at 636-2181.

While our country seeks a vaccine for COVID-19, let’s not forget to immunize our children against other viruses and diseases as they return to school.

–—

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Aug. 15

It took all of 24 hours for President Donald Trump to baselessly question the citizenship of the first woman of color on a major party’s national ticket. The idea that California-born Democratic vice presidential hopeful Kamala Harris is somehow less American because her parents were immigrants is among the most un-American suggestions imaginable. Not to mention being constitutionally indefensible.

There are awful people in every society, and it was inevitable that a Black woman on the ballot would bring the worst of them out from under their rocks. It was also inevitable that the most openly racist president in modern history would try to capitalize on that poison - though even Trump’s most clear-eyed critics were surely surprised at how quickly he swan-dived into the sewer.

Trump’s Republican enablers in Congress have, as usual, humiliated themselves with their silence. He, and they, must be made to pay in November for this sickening degradation of American values.

There have been few significant political phenomena in the post-Civil Rights era quite as shameful as the “birther” movement that arose around the election of President Barack Obama. Based on nothing but skin color, racist agitators, quietly encouraged by Republican opportunists, spun an elaborate and utterly false narrative in which Obama was born in Kenya, the home country of his immigrant father, thus disqualifying him from the presidency.

Past presidents built their political bases by demonstrating competence in lower office, or by winning wars; Trump built his by becoming the nation’s foremost promoter of this vile conspiracy trope. As such, it must have seemed an easy call for him last week to embrace another.

Rather than disputing provable facts to claim Harris wasn’t born here, as they did with Obama, the trolls this time are acknowledging her U.S. birth (in Oakland, on Oct. 20, 1964) - but claim she still isn’t eligible, because her parents were immigrants who weren’t yet naturalized citizens at the time. They’re not just attacking one candidate; they’re attacking the entire constitutional concept, affirmed by the 14th Amendment, that people born on American soil are Americans.

A clickbait Newsweek column last week in which a right-wing law professor claims otherwise has been properly dismissed by legal experts across the nation. It is, as Berkeley Law Dean Erwin Chemerinsky puts it, “a truly silly argument.”

That didn’t stop a Trump campaign operative from falsely calling Harris’ eligibility “an open question.” Trump himself, in a Thursday news conference, went with his familiar cowardly construct, saying, “I heard it today that she doesn’t meet the requirements,” but adding that he has “no idea” if that’s true.

What faster way to lend credibility to a phony allegation? Enough with these below-gutter tactics. Republican elected officials who align with Trump’s sludge deserve the same fate as he hopefully will deserve with a resounding Nov. 3 defeat.

