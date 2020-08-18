Run-DMC rapper Darryl McDaniels reacted with mixed emotions to authorities charging two men on Monday for the murder of the group’s DJ, “Jam Master Jay,” nearly two decades earlier.

“Although this latest news opens up a lot of painful memories for all of us who knew and loved Jam Master Jay, I’m relieved to hear that two suspects have been arrested and charged with his murder,” the hip-hop artist better known as “DMC” said in a statement shared with The Washington Times.

“It’s been a difficult 18 years not having him around while knowing that his murderers were not yet indicted for this heinous crime,” Mr. McDaniels, 56, said in the statement.

Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan, Jr., were each charged in a 10-count indictment unsealed earlier Monday that accuses them of killing the DJ, born Jason Mizell, in October 2002.

Mizell was fatally shot inside his recording studio in the Hollis neighborhood of Queens, New York, where the influential hip-hop group formed in the early 1980s. He was 37.

Seth D. DuCharme, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York where the killing occurred, described it during a press conference as a “cold-blooded murder.”

Investigators determined the defendants shot Mizell over a dispute involving cocaine, and they face charges of counts including murder while engaged in narcotics trafficking.

Mr. Jordan, 36, pleaded not guilty on Monday and ordered held without bail. Washington, 56, was already in custody for an earlier conviction and has not yet been arraigned.

In his statement, Mr. McDaniels commended the New York Police Department, federal agents and others involved over the years in trying to solve his former bandmate’s murder.

“I realize this is a first step in the judicial process, but I hope Jay can finally Rest in Peace,” said Mr. McDaniels.

Run-DMC separately issued a statement attributed to Mizell’s family late Monday sharing similar sentiments and thanking people for offering their support.

“Upon hearing this news, we have mixed emotions; we truly hope that these indictments are a solid step towards justice being served in the murder of Jay,” Mizell’s relatives said.

“We realize that there are other families out there who have lingering pain who continue to wait for their own closure, and we pray that this case gives them hope,” they added. “In spite of all the tragedies we’ve seen this year alone, we take comfort in our family, our faith and in time’s ability to heal all. We can only hope that this news brings awareness to the fact that Black lives do matter. We ask that everyone please respect our family’s privacy as this case moves forward through the judicial system. Thank you.”

Along with Joseph “Run” Simmons, Mizell and Mr. McDaniels helped shape hip-hop’s sound and style starting in the early ‘80s with songs including “My Adidas” and “It’s Tricky.”

The group’s 1986 rendition of Aerosmith’s “Walk this Way” proved wildly successful for both the rap group and rock band, and Run-DMC is notably among only three hip-hop groups inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The others are Public Enemy and Beastie Boys.

Mr. Simmons, 55, had not immediate public comment on the murder charges.

