SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - San Francisco police are offering a $100,000 reward to anyone who can help law enforcement arrest and convict the person or people who fatally shot a 6-year-old boy who was outside enjoying fireworks on the Fourth of July.

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott announced the reward at a news conference Monday, where the family of Jace Young pleaded with the public for assistance, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

“I am begging, begging, begging, please reach out. … All I want is some help from somebody to bring these people to justice,” said Jace’s mother, Lakesha Kyle.

The shooting also injured a 39-year-old man who was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Days after the shooting, police officials said they did not believe either victim was the intended target.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video footage and other evidence but said assistance from the public will be essential to find the people responsible for the killing.

“If anybody is out there who has any information, please, we need your help,” Scott said. “This reward is there hopefully to incentivize those that know what happened. And we need your help, this family needs your help for the sake of justice for Jace.”

