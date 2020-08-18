SEATTLE (AP) - A Seattle police officer was arrested in connection with an alleged assault, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office notified the Seattle agency of the Sunday night arrest, police said Monday in a blog post.

The employee, whose name was not released, was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for misdemeanor domestic violence assault, police said.

No further information about the incident was released.

The officer has been with the department since 2019, and is assigned to the Patrol Operations Bureau, according to police. She has been administratively reassigned pending an investigation, police said.

The department has initiated the Office of Police Accountability complaint process, which means the office will monitor the Snohomish County criminal case. When that case is settled, the police accountability office will begin an administrative investigation into the officer’s conduct.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.