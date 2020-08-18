President Trump’s campaign is out with a new digital ad, timed to coincide with the start of the virtual Democratic National Convention, that paints presumptive nominee Joseph R. Biden as confused and stumbling compared to just a few years ago.

The ad, titled “What Happened to Joe Biden?” overlays clips of Mr. Biden speaking in 2015 and 2016 while he was vice president with more recent clips of Mr. Biden looking down at notes, stumbling over his words and appearing to signal to an aide for a prompt.

The Trump campaign has gone all-in on a line of attack that Mr. Biden, 77, has lost his fastball and can’t keep up with the manic energy of Mr. Trump, 74.

In a recent interview with Black and Latino journalists, Mr. Biden suggested that African Americans aren’t as diverse in their thinking as Hispanics — comments he later tried to walk back.

He also asked a Black reporter whether he was a junkie after dismissing the idea of taking a cognitive test.

Mr. Trump has bragged about recently acing a test that measures whether someone is declining mentally and has challenged Mr. Biden to take it.

The Biden campaign said the Trump team is erring by trying to highlight issues of mental acuity.

