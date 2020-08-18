President Trump told Iowans Tuesday he will help them rebuild from a high-wind derecho storm that knocked out power to nearly 600,000 households and destroyed millions of acres of crops.

Mr. Trump, who approved Gov. Kim Reynolds’ emergency declaration request Monday, said the storm described as an “inland hurricane” comes on top of rampant flooding last year.

“Cedar Rapids has had a rough couple of years, when you think about it,” he said. “Iowans have always been resilient and strong and tough.”

The 100 mph winds damaged over 300 cellular towers and flattened miles of corn.

Sen. Charles E. Grassley, Iowa Republican, said he’s never seen anything like it.

“I have never seen it, mile after mile, and you know just flat on the ground,” Mr. Grassley said. “Very little of it recoverable, I think. That’s something to keep in mind.”

Mr. Trump highlighted China’s decision to place large orders of corn in recent days, as the U.S. and Chinese governments try to implement a phase-one trade deal amid rancor over the coronavirus pandemic that began in Wuhan, China.

Mr. Grassley said farmers should be able to fulfill the order from last year’s crops.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.