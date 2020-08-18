President Trump on Tuesday criticized Miles Taylor, a top aide at the Department of Homeland Security from 2017 to 2019, as a “lowlife” for saying bad things about the administration several weeks before the election.

Mr. Taylor wrote a Washington Post op-ed this week saying Mr. Trump “governed by whim, political calculation and self-interest.”

The president said Mr. Taylor said good things about the administration years ago but appeared to be doing the Democrats a favor of late.

“All of a sudden he says bad right before the election,” Mr. Trump said. “He’s a lowlife.”

In his op-ed, Mr. Taylor — who rose to chief of staff — said the president used DHS as a tool for his political interests and would make partisan requests, such as floating a closure of the California-Mexico border.

“I am very disappointed in Mr. Taylor,” said DHS Secretary Chad Wolf. “He left the department over a year ago.”

