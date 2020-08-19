The illegal immigrant mother Democrats used Wednesday as a case study of cruelty in President Trump’s policies was first flagged for deportation under the Obama-Biden administration.

Alejandra Juarez first snuck into the U.S. in 1998, during the Clinton administration, and was returned back to Mexico after accepting an order of removal that forever brands her an illegal immigrant.

She quickly snuck back in in defiance of that order and remained under the radar until a traffic stop in 2013 brought her to the attention of ICE, which ordered her to start checking in with the possibility of future deportation — though she wasn’t removed until 2018, under Mr. Trump.

At that time U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said by sneaking back in after being deported she’d committed a felony, making her a priority for removal.

On Wednesday her 11-year-old daughter, Estela, was featured at the Democratic National Convention, accusing Mr. Trump of forcing her family to be separated.

“Now my mom is gone and she’s been taken from us for no good reason,” Estela said in a video where she read a letter to the president.

“Every day that passes you deport more moms and dads and take them away from kids like me,” she read, as the video played a clip of Mr. Trump saying in August 2016 that “we will begin moving them out Day 1.”

Mr. Trump at that point in his speech was actually talking specifically about the two million illegal immigrants with criminal records who are in the U.S., most of whom were deportation targets even under the Obama.

Estela then went on to refer to the president’s botched zero-tolerance border policy from 2018, which saw children separated from parents who were sent to jail for days, without a coherent way of reuniting them after the parents were released.

“Some of those kids are now orphans because of you,” Estela said, as clips played of Mr. Trump saying “They’re animals.” But in that clip Mr. Trump was actually referring specifically to MS-13 gang members as animals — something he’s done repeatedly, citing the mostly immigrant gang’s propensity toward extreme violence.

The Juarez family became a major national cause, with lawmakers on Capitol Hill attempting to pass legislation to cancel the deportation and reunify the family. That legislation has not reached Mr. Trump’s desk.

The Obama administration set records for deportations, but former Vice President Joseph R. Biden has since distanced himself from those numbers, calling it a mistake.

He has promised to halt deportations immediately upon taking office, and to work on a pathway to citizenship for all 11 million illegal immigrants estimated to be in the country.

His pick for vice president, Sen. Kamala D. Harris, once compared U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to the Ku Klux Klan and flirted with abolishing the agency, though she has since backed off that idea.

Meanwhile Mr. Trump has staked out the most aggressive stance against illegal immigration of any major party nominee in modern history, and as president has also significantly curtailed legal migration.

The issue offers one of the starkest contrasts of the election, with Democrats convinced Mr. Trump has overplayed his hand.

During the telethon-style convention Wednesday Democrats also featured the Sanchez family, a mother and two daughters, only one of whom has legal status after being born here.

The mother, Sylvia, said she snuck across the border years ago with her older daughter, who was under a year old at the time, because she had spina bifida, and doctors predicted she wouldn’t survive.

Ms. Sanchez figured she would be able to get life-saving care by sneaking into the U.S.

“I did what any mother would do to save her daughter’s life,” Ms. Sanchez said in Spanish, saying she held her daughter aloft as they crossed the Rio Grande.

