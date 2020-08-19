Americans are deeply split over how to handle life amid the coronavirus pandemic with support for reopening schools and fall sports falling along stark party lines, according to a new poll released Wednesday.

Data from the CNN survey found that a small majority — 57% — of Americans don’t agree that their local schools should be opening for in-person learning with the pandemic still a threat, with 39% disagreeing.

The divide is starker for those with children, with a slimmer majority, 52%, of parents wary of schools, and 47% in favor of sending their kids back.

The question of professional sports has Americans nearly evenly divided: 49% don’t believe players should be playing, while 47% do.

Support of in-person learning falls on stark party lines — 74% of Republicans want to reopen schools, while only 12% of Democrats do — and this trend continues for sports.

More Americans, 62%, agree, however, that President Trump could be doing more to address the pandemic.

Almost 70% of them say they’re embarrassed by the national response to the crisis.

There have been 5,482,823 COVID-19 cases in the United States and 171,833 deaths, according to data from John Hopkins University. The U.S. has a population of about 330 million.

The survey was conducted Aug. 12-15 with a sample of 1,108 adults, 987 of which are registered voters. It has an overall margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.

