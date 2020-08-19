A California man has been charged with voting on behalf of his dead mother three times.

Caesar Peter Abutin, 55, faces two felony counts — fraud in connection with votes cast and fraudulent voting — related to each of the three elections, which occurred between October 2012 and November 2014, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release.

The district-attorney’s office said Mr. Abutin has pleaded not guilty and will have a preliminary hearing Oct. 28. He faces up to three years in prison if convicted.

Mr. Abutin’s mother, who was not named in the statement, was 67 when she died in 2006. Mr. Abutin also voted as himself in all three elections, prosecutors said.

President Trump has repeatedly criticized plans to expand mail-in voting, saying they make voter fraud easier because ballots get mailed to all voters whether they request it or not, which facilitates ballot harvesting.

Democrats regularly denounce efforts to clean up voter rolls of people who have died or changed residences or states as a form of racist voter suppression.

