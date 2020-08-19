President Trump complained Wednesday about Democrats holding “ridiculous” hearings with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy next week, saying Republicans on Capitol Hill are getting played.

In particular, the president is annoyed the Democrats’ hearing will overlap with the kick-off of the Republican National Convention on Monday.

Why are Republicans allowing the Democrats to have ridiculous Post Office hearings on Saturday & Monday, just before and during our Convention. Let them hold them NOW (during their Convention) or after our Convention is over. Always playing right into their hands! @senatemajldr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

House Democrats are voting on the postal service bill on Saturday and holding their hearing on Monday.

The Republican-controlled Senate will hold its own hearing a few days before, on Friday morning.

Democrats are concerned that Mr. DeJoy’s recent policy changes to the postal service are causing mail delays and are aimed at undermining the November election.

The GOP convention is scheduled to start Monday and last through Thursday.

