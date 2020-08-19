Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts on Wednesday said President Trump and Republicans who enable him are to blame for the scope of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S.

“COVID-19 was Trump’s biggest test. He failed miserably,” Ms. Warren said on the third night of the Democratic National Convention. “This crisis is bad - and it didn’t have to be this way. This crisis is on Donald Trump and the Republicans who enable him.”

Ms. Warren spent much of her address touting the importance of child care.

Ms. Warren, a former special education teacher, delivered her remarks from an early childhood education center in Springfield, Mass.

“I love a good plan, and Joe Biden has some really good plans,” she said. “It’s time to recognize that child care is part of the basic infrastructure of this nation - it’s infrastructure for families.”

Ms. Warren dropped out of the 2020 presidential race in early March, shortly after the Super Tuesday slate of primaries in which Mr. Biden, Democrats’ presidential nominee, seized the momentum in the race from Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont.

